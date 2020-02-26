46 players asked to work out at second position at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire's receiving production exploded last season with 55 catches, five times his total from the year before, and at least one NFL team apparently wants to see more of those hands.

Edwards-Helaire was among 46 NFL Scouting Combine participants whom received requests from teams to perform field drills at an additional position, per a list obtained by NFL.com. Even if only one NFL team wants to see the extra look, the request is presented to the player. Players often decline this opportunity and Edwards-Helaire's intentions are unclear, but NFL teams asked to see him perform wide receiver drills. The request doesn't necessarily mean a team projects the player at a different position; sometimes it's merely a chance to more deeply explore the player's skill set.

Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool, a size mismatch for smaller defenders at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, was requested to work out with tight ends as well as receivers, and Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger was requested for a look with the linebackers. Dugger expected to draw the same request at the Reese's Senior Bowl last month, but spent that week exclusively at safety.

Here are the 43 other players asked to work out at an alternate spot. As you can see, a large group of defensive linemen and linebackers were asked to perform at both positions. There are players listed below, including Ohio State's Chase Young, that have announced this week that they will not work out at the combine.

TEs asked to work out at RB: Josiah Deguara (Cincinnati), Dalton Keene (Virginia Tech) and Charlie Taumoepeau (Portland State).

WRs asked to work out at RB: Antonio Gibson (Memphis), Malcolm Perry (Navy) and Joe Reed (Virginia).

RBs asked to work out at WR: Salvon Ahmed (Washington), Raymond Calais (Louisiana) and Anthony McFarland (Maryland).

CB asked to work out at LB: Brian Cole II (Mississippi State).

Safety requested to work out at LB: Tanner Muse (Clemson).

D-linemen asked to work out at linebacker: Bradlee Anae (Utah), Kendall Coleman (Syracuse), A.J. Epenesa (Iowa), Jonathan Garvin (Miami), Trevis Gipson (Tulsa), Jonathan Greenard (Florida), Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State), LaDarius Hamilton (North Texas), Alex Highsmith (UNC-Charlotte), Trevon Hill (Miami), Khalid Kareem (Notre Dame), Julian Okwara (Notre Dame), Chauncey Rivers (Mississippi State), Alton Robinson (Syracuse), Qaadir Sheppard (Ole Miss), James Smith-Williams (N.C. State), Jason Strowbridge (North Carolina), Derrek Tuszka (North Dakota State), Kenny Willekes (Michigan State), D.J. Wonnum (South Carolina), Chase Young (Ohio State), Jabari Zuniga (Florida).

Linebackers asked to work out at D-line: Terrell Lewis (Alabama), Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma), Darrell Taylor (Tennessee), Casey Toohill (Stanford), Josh Uche (Michigan), Curtis Weaver (Boise State), K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU), Nick Coe (Auburn), Anfernee Jennings (Alabama), Azur Kamara (Kansas).