Giants part ways with LB Alec Ogletree, clear $10M

In a move that will cut considerable cost and also leave them searching for a new starting linebacker, the Giants announced Wednesday morning that they have cut Alec Ogletree.

Initially acquired via trade with the Rams, Ogletree started the past two seasons for the Giants, but the 28 year old former first-round pick was due $10 million in base salary in 2020.

His release was announced in conjunction with the release of defensive end Kareem Martin, who played in just five games last season but was due $4.2 million in the upcoming campaign.

The release of Ogletree is a significant one in that it signals a rebuild of the Giants defense and a bit of a change in leadership as the backer was elected team captain in each of his seasons in New York.

A first-round selection of the St. Louis Rams in 2013, Ogletree started and played 13 games in each of his seasons for the Giants, posting 80 tackles this past year, which was third on the team. An underrated coverage man, Ogletree had five interceptions in 2018 for the team, with two returned for scores.

Martin was a third-round pick by the Cardinals in 2014 who signed with the Giants ahead of the 2018 season. Production never followed Martin to Gotham, as he started in seven games in 2018, but found his way to just 1.5 sacks to go with 48 tackles, though the latter was a career-high. Last season, Martin incurred a knee injury and had a trip to injured reserve. Overall, he posted but six tackles through five games.

With Ogletree's departure, the Giants also have decisions regarding free agent defensive ends Leonard Williams and Markus Golden along with linebacker David Mayo. Thus, it's likely the Giants' 2020 defense will look much different than the 2019 model.