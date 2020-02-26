Browns focused on Mayfield getting slimmer, faster

In the aftermath of a disappointing 2019 season, the Browns' onus going forward as it relates to quarterback Baker Mayfield is for the former No. 1 overall pick to become a slimmer and trimmer version.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that heading into 2020, an important focus for the Browns will be Mayfield's fitness and body makeup.

According to Rapoport, Mayfield's approach ahead of his second NFL season in 2019 was to bulk up and he, in turn, lost some quickness. Never exactly regarded for having phenomenal mobility, Mayfield still was noticeably slower when he scrambled.

Rapport adds the emphasis for Mayfield will be on him being in better shape overall along with being faster.

The Oklahoma product had an outstanding rookie campaign in 2018 when he completed 63.8 percent of his passes in 13 starts for 3,725 yards, an NFL rookie-record 27 touchdowns to 14 interceptions and was sacked 25 times.

In 2019, however, despite starting all 16 games, Mayfield threw 22 touchdowns and had 21 picks, his completion percentage dropping to 59.4 and his yards sitting at 3,827. He was sacked 40 times -- 15 more than the previous year despite starting just three more games.

Change is afoot in Cleveland with new coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry leading the way. And it seems one hopeful change is how Mayfield will look when the season comes around and then perhaps how he will perform.