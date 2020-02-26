Dolphins GM won't 'rule out' trading up to No. 1 pick

There is little doubt the Miami Dolphins will loom large over the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

Currently locked and loaded with 14 draft picks, including three first-rounders and five within the opening two rounds, might the Dolphins continue to make moves, perhaps all the way up to No. 1?

"I don't think you rule out anything right," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine when asked if he would rule out any move, including moving up to No. 1. "I think we're wide open to everything."

Current owners of the Nos. 5, 18 (via the Steelers) and 26 (via Texans) picks in the first round, the Dolphins have two more picks in the second round and a seemingly never-ending amount of selections that provide the amount of draft capital needed to move all the way up to No. 1 -- which is owned by the Bengals.

Following a 5-11 season of rebuilding, the Dolphins' needs are abundant, but the common belief is they need a franchise quarterback. Many have prognosticated Tua Tagovailoa is the QB the Dolphins desire, but perhaps the No. 5 pick isn't high enough to ensure his selection.

Grier, as with just about any general manager at this time, offered no clues of where the Dolphins are pointed, only stating the obvious that with all their needs, they haven't zeroed in on any particular position.

"I don't think we can rule out any position," Grier said.

In addition to the fabulous 14, the Dolphins have a spree's worth of cap room at $88,075,174, per Over The Cap. Thus, Grier knows he has his franchise ready -- and perhaps willing -- and able to make some serious noise at the draft.

"I think history shows with the things we've done and the picks we've acquired, and the money, that we feel good about our standing," Grier said, "and the flexibility to move up and down or stand pat."