Gettleman: Giants 'open for business' with No. 4 pick

INDIANAPOLIS -- Last year, the NFL Scouting Combine provided a hint of a blockbuster deal that would happen before the draft.

The hint ended up proving true when the Giants sent Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland in a trade that netted New York an additional first-round pick and two players.

This time around, the Giants are "open for business" with their first-round pick, according to general manager Dave Gettleman.

Back in early 2019, then-Browns general manager John Dorsey showed his phone to reporters gathered in front of his podium and told Gettleman to call him. Gettleman eventually did, resulting in the trade that landed the Browns Beckham and Olivier Vernon and sent the Giants Kevin Zeitler, Jabrill Peppers and the No. 17 overall pick.

Gettleman doesn't have much of a history of trading down, but the Giants could stand to acquire an additional asset for their still-rebuilding team. With a draft that might not play out in New York's favor by the time the Giants go on the clock, moving the pick to slide back a few spots and pick up another selection or more could be the ideal move -- especially for a team that isn't in the market for a quarterback this time around.

Of course, plenty of things can change between now and late April, and those in charge of such assets should always take calls in case a godfather offer comes through. This doesn't at all mean the Giants will move the pick; it just means they aren't entirely opposed to the idea.