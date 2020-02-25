Roundup: 'Hollywood' Brown had offseason surgery

Though he was troubled during his rookie season by a foot injury, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was still the Ravens' leading wide receiver.

The talented wideout has now eliminated any complications going forward as he underwent offseason surgery to remove a screw from his foot, which troubled him in 2019, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning. Rapoport added that Brown might be limited during his offseason program, but is on track to be fine for training camp.

Brown missed two games in 2019 and started 11 of the 14 games he played in the regular season. As the Ravens broke records rushing the ball, Brown led the team's wide receivers with 46 receptions, 584 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 22-year-old Brown was selected 25th overall by the Ravens in 2019.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on a busy combine Tuesday:

» Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who is an impending free agent, had his sports-hernia surgery and it went well.

Running back Rashaad Penny, on the other hand, might not be ready for the start of the 2020 season after undergoing surgery to repair his ACL.

» The Carolina Panthers will decline the option for wide receiver Jarius Wright, Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that declining the $1 million fully guaranteed option frees up $3 million in cap space for the Panthers and makes Wright a free agent. An eight-year veteran, Wright played his last two seasons in Carolina, starting in 15 games over that span.

» Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team is in ongoing talks with linebacker Matthew Judon and is looking for a long-term solution but that the franchise tag was an option.

"Tremendous respect for Matt, the year that he had this year, his leadership, his production, effort, what he brings to the team," DeCosta said via the team website. "Conversations with his agent, they're ongoing. We'll continue to see how far that progresses.

"As far as the franchise tag goes, that's something that's under consideration that's definitely on the table. We have some time to go before we make that decision. We'll have to see how it all transpires over the next few weeks."

Judon started all 16 games for the AFC North champions last season, recording 54 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.