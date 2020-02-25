Ravens WR 'Hollywood' Brown had offseason surgery

Though he was troubled during his rookie season by a foot injury, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was still the Ravens' leading wide receiver.

The talented wideout has now eliminated any complications going forward as he underwent offseason surgery to remove a screw from his foot, which troubled him in 2019, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning. Rapoport added that Brown might be limited during his offseason program, but is on track to be fine for training camp.

Brown missed two games in 2019 and started 11 of the 14 games he played in the regular season. As the Ravens broke records rushing the ball, Brown led the team's wide receivers with 46 receptions, 584 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 22-year-old Brown was selected 25th overall by the Ravens in 2019.