DDFP: Rashaan Evans returns

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans (and his dog, Batman)! Shek and Rashaan kibitz about Mike Vrabel as head coach (4:35), defeating the New England Patriots (8:16), running back Derrick Henry's free agency status (12:09) and what it's like playing against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (15:30). Then after Rashaan exits, Shek and Spaghetti recap the interview (19:22) and talk about Dak Prescott's future (32:35).

