Top prospect Chase Young to skip drills at combine

One of the projected top picks in the 2020 draft likely won't be featured on the field this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is not planning to take part in combine drills but will be present for interviews and medical exams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via a source. Players began shuffling into downtown Indianapolis on Monday morning.

It is customary for players who skip combine workouts to perform the same drills at their pro day. Ohio State is holding its showcase March 25.

Young is the top-rated prospect in NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest rankings.

The 20-year-old pass rusher claimed several national awards and was a unanimous All-American in his third and final season with the Buckeyes in 2019. Young is widely projected to be selected within the top few picks in April, with many mock drafts slotting him No. 2 overall to the Redskins.

Other news from the combine:

» LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is not expected to throw this week in Indy, according to Rapoport. Burrow, who several analysts project to go first in the draft, is scheduled to speak with reporters Tuesday and could detail his plans for the combine then.

» Tennessee linebacker Darrell Taylor won't work out at the combine after undergoing surgery last month to fix a stress fracture in his left leg, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. The NFL prospect recorded 16.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Pelissero added that Taylor plans to hold a pro day in April assuming he continues to progress well.