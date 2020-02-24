Watch young Giants fans' adorable draft re-creation

Three young Giants fans couldn't wait until April for the 2020 NFL Draft.

So they staged their own living room version -- and it is adorable.

Instagram user Matthew Gallo captured the entire event from the living room, down to the draft hats, hugs and pick announcements.

The handshakes are what make the whole video.

Of course, Big Blue held the first three picks of their draft. Saquon Barkley went first overall, followed by Sterling Shepard and Daniel Jones.

Not a bad haul for these young Daniel Jeremiah disciples. It got even better when Giants legend Michael Strahan gave them a Twitter shoutout.

Well done! Spot on fellas! Lol



pic.twitter.com/IM2TLe1jxy â Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) February 24, 2020

That settles it. The next Giants draft pick these three brothers announce needs to take place in Las Vegas.