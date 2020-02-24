Roundup: Jaguars to decline DT Marcell Dareus' option

Marcell Dareus' time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has presumably come to an end.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Jags intend to decline the defensive tackle's $19.5 million option. Jacksonville had until Feb. 25 to make the decision.

Dareus, 29, appeared in six games (Weeks 2-7) in 2019, contributing 0.5 sacks and 13 tackles. His season ended prematurely on Oct. 25 when he was placed on injured reserve after undergoing core muscle surgery. In his two and a half seasons with the team, Dareus tallied 65 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble in 30 games played (22 starts).

A Pro Bowler in 2013 and 2014, Dareus spent the first seven years of his career with the Buffalo Bills, who drafted him third overall out of Alabama in 2011, before being traded to Duval County in October 2017 for a conditional 2018 sixth-round pick.

Dareus will turn 30 on March 13.

Rapoport also noted that the Jaguars will also decline the contract option for linebacker Jake Ryan, which would've guaranteed him $1M of his $5.5M base salary. Both moves are expected to get them under the cap.

Here are other stories we're monitoring on Monday:

» The Atlanta Falcons are expected to pick up quarterback Matt Schaub's $2 million option for 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per an informed source.