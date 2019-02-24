NFL Combine Schools Challenge

We invite you to take part in this year's NFL Combine School Challenge. The aim of the Challenge is to get as many children as possible taking part in NFL Combine drills - used to test power, speed, agility and reaction time. We'd love you to share your school Combine photos and videos with us! Simply post on social tagging @NFLUK using #NFLCombine!

This exciting challenge and wide range of drills is a great way to get kids of all abilities and ages involved with the NFL and test their athleticism (in a fun and competitive environment). All participating schools who share a video/photo will receive a certificate.

For more information, download your teaching resources below: