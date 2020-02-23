Wildcats roll to first win in upset over Defenders, 39-9

As the D.C. Defenders mightily rolled through the initial two weeks of the XFL season, the L.A. Wildcats struggled woefully.

Those fortunes turned in stunning fashion on a Southern California Sunday afternoon.

Wildcats quarterback Josh Johnson and receiver Tre McBride had big days and phenomenal first halves as L.A. raced out to a 27-point lead on its way to a resounding 39-9 win, bestowing L.A. its first win and dealing the Defenders their first loss.

"I'm proud how we responded. Coach challenged us at the beginning of the week to not focus on our record, to not focus on their record," Johnson said. "It's only one game.

"Now we gotta get our season rolling."

Leading the Wildcats (1-2), Johnson threw three touchdowns against no interceptions, collecting 278 yards through the air on 18-of-25 passing. Two of his touchdowns were caught by McBride, who finished with five catches and a game-high 109 yards receiving.

In contrast for the Defenders (2-1), their sensational start came crashing down just like the play of quarterback Cardale Jones, who hardly looked to be in the same for of previous weeks as he struggled to the tune of 13-for-26 for 103 yards and a whopping four interceptions.

Los Angeles rolled off the game's first 27 points before a Ty Rausa field goal put the Defenders on the board and gave the game its 27-3 tally at intermission. At halftime, the stats told the dominant tale, as the Wildcats had outgained the Defenders, 157-83, and L.A. having caused three turnovers and relinquished none. Johnson was a sterling 10-for-14 for 128 yards and two scores, while Jones, who began the game at a miserable 1-of-5 clip, had six completions in 14 throws for 43 yards and two picks.