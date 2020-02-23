Raiders to hold June minicamp in Las Vegas area

The Raiders officially belong to the city of Las Vegas now. They'll begin playing football in their new neighborhood in June.

Coach Jon Gruden said the team will hold its mandatory minicamp on June 14-16 in the Las Vegas area, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He did not specify whether those practices would be held in Vegas or at the Raiders' facility in Henderson, Nevada.

Either way, this sets up to be the Raiders' first event in their new hometown, which will make it must-see for their fans.

"If we can let everyone in, we will," Gruden said before taking in the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury fight at MGM Grand Garden.

As one of the league's flagship franchises, the Raiders figure to generate even greater interest after relocating from Oakland for the second time, in what will also be the NFL's first season in Vegas.