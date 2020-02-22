Second-half swing leads Renegades past Dragons

It was hardly pretty, but it was effective. And for a second straight week it was a winning formula for Landry Jones and the Dallas Renegades.

The former Steelers quarterback threw three touchdowns, with two going to tight end Donald Parham, as the Renegades ran off 18 unanswered points to end the afternoon with a 24-12 triumph over the host Seattle Dragons on Saturday.

"Glad to see us get things smoothed out in the second half," Dallas coach Bob Stoops said, via XFL.com. "We ran the football better, we used more two-running-back sets."

Jones, who was the first XFL player to throw for more than 300 yards in his Week 2 season debut, finished another mercurial outing with a line of 30-for-41 for 274 yards, the three scores and two interceptions. However, most importantly, Dallas (2-1) -- after dropping its season opener -- is 2-0 with Jones under center.

Also for a second week in a row, Cameron Artis-Payne complemented the passing game well with a game-high 80 yards on 13 carries. Artis-Payne also had six receptions for 30 yards, but Parham put up the biggest numbers with five grabs for a game-high 101 yards.

Parham's first touchdown grab was of the 10-yard variety and tied the game at 12 in the third quarter and likewise began the Renegades' string of 18 consecutive points.

The monumental swing equated to the Renegades ending the afternoon firmly in second place in the XFL West behind the Houston Roughnecks (3-0) and ahead of the Dragons (1-2).

Leading 15-12 midway through the fourth quarter after one of Austin MacGinnis' two field goals, the Renegades sealed the game when Jones hit Parham deep for a 65-yard score.

Though things ended unceremoniously for the Dragons, they started well enough when Austin Proehl (six catches for 81 yards) hauled in a 21-yard touchdown from Brandon Silvers (21-of-34 for 204 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) for an early 6-0 lead.

But the Dragons offense just couldn't keep up with the Renegades, who weren't slowed enough in the second half by Seattle despite a monster 14-tackle day from XFL leading tackler Steven Johnson.

Dallas lost the turnover battle, 3-1, but good, bad and ugly and everything in between, the Renegades ran off their second straight victory.