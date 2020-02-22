League, NFLPA agree to push back tag deadlines

Revised franchise and transition tag deadlines have been agreed to by the NFL and NFL Players Association, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

Tags can now be applied Feb. 27 through March 12, which is two days later than was the original plan.

Absent of a new collective bargaining agreement, teams are still able to apply both tags, Pelissero added. If players vote to approve the proposed CBA, which owners already have, it would revert back to one tag per team.

The NFLPA board and NFLPA executive committee are scheduled to meet Tuesday with the NFL Management Council Executive Committee in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Previously, the tag window was scheduled to be from Feb. 25 through March 10, but has been pushed back two days later to start as well as two days later at the end.