Packers, Mason Crosby agree on 3-yr, $12.9M deal

Following 13 seasons, 208 games in the regular season and 20 postseason contests, including one huge Super Bowl win, Mason Crosby is still going strong in Green Bay and that's not going to change anytime soon.

Crosby reached an agreement Saturday on a three-year contract with the Packers, his agent announced. It is a three-year, $12.9 million contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero added that Crosby would get $6 million in the first season and $9.5 over the next two. The team later confirmed the deal.

Big day for former Colorado Buffs. Congrats to @crosbykicks2 agreeing to a 3 year contract with the @packers. 14th year in GB! â Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) February 22, 2020

As the Packers won the NFC North and ascended to the NFC Championship Game, Crosby proved to be a consistent special teams force, converting 22 of 24 field goal tries (91.7 percent) and missed just one point-after attempt in 41 offerings.

Crosby's never missed a game with the Packers since he was drafted by them during the sixth round in 2007.

Now 35, Crosby has been a consistent contributor for the Pack for more than a decade and if all goes well, he's got at least three more years in Lambeau ahead of him.