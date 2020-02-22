Dolphins assistant Karl Dorrell takes Buffs HC job

Following five seasons as a wide receivers coach for the Jets and Dolphins, Karl Dorrell is heading back to the college ranks as the newest head coach at the University of Colorado, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel first reported Dorrell was the favorite.

Dorrell, who was the Fins' receivers coach and assistant head coach this past season, will fill a Buffaloes vacancy that saw the school previously interview Giants outside linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Bret Bielema and also express interest in Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

For Dorrell, it's a return to the head-coaching ranks for the first time since a five-season stint at UCLA ended in 2007. Previous to his UCLA job, Dorrell had his first NFL assignment as Broncos receivers coach from 2000-02.

After his time at UCLA ended, Dorrell went to the Dolphins as a receivers and quarterbacks coach from 2008-11 and also spent time with the Texans as QBs coach. From 2015-18, he was with the Jets. And this last season, he was back with the Dolphins as receivers coach under Brian Flores.

Now, Dorrell is leaving the beach for the mountains, the NFL for college.