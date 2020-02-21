Roundup: Bears cut Taylor Gabriel, Prince Amukamara

Like an indulgent diner unbuckles his belt after Thanksgiving dinner, the Bears can finally breathe a little.

Chicago released wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and cornerback Prince Amukamara, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The team later confirmed the roster moves.

Releasing Gabriel and Amukamara clears the Bears of $16.5 million in cap space while leaving them with just $3 million in dead cap, producing a net savings of $13.5 million. Chicago started Friday with all of $5.5 million in space, so the $13.5 million picked up Friday is akin to switching from snug-fitting dress slacks to sweatpants.

Amukamara started 42 of the 44 games he played as a Bear from 2017-2019, recording three interceptions (all in 2018). As the eighth-highest cap number on Chicago's roster, the Bears are going younger at the position and saving much-needed cap space by releasing the 30-year-old.

Gabriel spent two seasons in Chicago after signing a four-year deal in 2018, catching 96 passes for 1,041 yards and six touchdowns over the two campaigns. His 2019 season lasted just nine games due to two concussions suffered during the year. With Riley Ridley on the roster and a loaded receiver class coming in April, Chicago decided it was best to save money by cutting ties with the receiver.

Elsewhere in transactional news:

» The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have picked up the options on receiver Chris Conley and safety Jarrod Wilson. Conley's option runs through 2020, while Wilson's runs through 2021.

Conley caught 47 passes for a career-high 775 yards and five touchdowns in his first season in Jacksonville, serving as a valuable target for both Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew. Wilson had the best season of his career as well, recording 79 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble in his first full campaign as a starter.