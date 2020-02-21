Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy withdraws from CU consideration

In the end, Eric Bieniemy will continue to coordinate Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs offense for another season.

Bieniemy withdrew his name from consideration for the University of Colorado head coaching position, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday.

Mike Klis of 9News first reported the news.

A Colorado alum, who holds the school's all-time records in rushing, all-purpose yards and touchdowns, the potential allure of returning to his college program was likely the only reason Bieniemy even considered the head coaching job.

CU has been searching for a new head coach after Mel Tucker took the top job at Michigan State last week.

Eschewing the pull from his alma mater makes perfect sense for Bieniemy. He'll continue to coordinate the Super Bowl champions for another season. The 50-year-old will be among the top head coaching candidates in the NFL next season after being passed over during this year's hiring cycle.