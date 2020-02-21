Will Parks could have a market for his services as FA

The Denver Broncos' offseason focus in the secondary sits mostly on stars Chris Harris and Justin Simmons, but another lesser-known player could see interest piqued for his services come free agency.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Thursday "there is a market" for 25-year-old safety Will Parks, per sources.

Parks played about 37 snaps per game as a rotational player in 14 contests last season, making seven starts. He compiled 35 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.

What makes Parks interesting to other teams is the still-growing player's flexibility. He can play deep safety, step into the box and stop the run, and cover the slot.

To underscore his flexibility, take a look at how certain organizations label the 25-year-old: The team's official site simply lists him as a safety. NFL.com calls him a strong safety. Next Gen Stats marks him as a free safety. And Pro Football Focus graded him as a cornerback.

Position flexibility, especially in the secondary, where roving players like Tyrann Mathieu can completely alter a defense's makeup, is key to defenses in 2020. Teams are scouring for players like Parks, who can play wherever he's tossed. While his performances didn't match the level of Harris or Simmons, Parks could find a decent landing spot for a chance to earn an expanded role.

Parks' case underscores that free agency isn't just about the top-tier talent changing places, but that teams can unearth depth down the line with savvy investments. And young players who have been sitting in the background might finally get a payday.

It also highlights the difficulty John Elway faces this offseason in keeping his defense together. Not only are Chris Harris, Simmons (who could receive the franchise tag) and Parks free agents in the secondary, Shelby Harris wants to get paid upfront, and starters Adam Gotsis and Derek Wolfe are also set to be free agents.

Elway's not going to be able to pay everyone to stay in Denver.