Bills' Jerry Hughes has second surgery of offseason

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Jerry Hughes underwent his second surgery of the offseason.

Hughes' wife, Meghan, posted a picture Thursday on Instagram from the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, where the Bills' defensive end had groin surgery.

"2020 we're coming back better and stronger #Offseasontuneup," she wrote.

Per Jerry Hughes' wife, Jerry is in Philadelphia to receive groin surgery. His second surgery of the offseason (wrist.) #Bills pic.twitter.com/tUMg83U9TC â Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) February 20, 2020

The cast on Hughes' right arm stems from wrist surgery he underwent on Jan. 20, following the Bills' playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

The 31-year-old edge rusher remains a key component to Sean McDermott's defense in Buffalo, but by his lofty standards had a slightly down campaign. He compiled just 23 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 54 total pressures in 2019. Compare that with 7 sacks and 74 pressures the previous season. The revelation that Hughes played through not just one, but two injuries that required surgery, the slight dip becomes understandable.

With two surgeries in the rearview, the hope is Hughes is at full-force in 2020 as Buffalo attempts to return to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time this millennium.