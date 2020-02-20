Full term sheet of proposed collective bargaining agreement

The following is a summary of the key terms of a proposed collective bargaining agreement renegotiation between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, as provided to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday.
Wages/Economics
-- 47% of annual revenue in 2020, plus around $100M in new Player Costs above current CBA for 2020
-- Guaranteed 48% share of revenue in 2021, with ability to increase the percentage to 48.5% share through a media kicker which applies in any season the league plays 17 games
-- Projected increase of around $5 billion to players during course of a new 10-year deal
Minimum salaries
-- $100K increase in 2020 for Rookie Minimums, another $50K increase in 2021 and then $45K increase each year after
-- At least $90K increase in 2020 for other minimum salaried players; $80K to $105K increase in 2021 and then $45K increase each year after
-- Right to use Rookie Distribution pool to provide additional payments to players at minimum salaries to keep minimum salaries in-line with cap growth
-- Increase in minimum salary benefit
-- Creation of new four-year player benefit: up to an additional $1.25M in salary excluded from the cap for up to two players
-- Bonus payment of 1/17 of his paragraph 5 salary up to $250K to any player whose contract runs through a season when 17 games is played
-- Additional cap room per club in 2021 if 17 games is implemented and media kicker does not reach 48.5%
-- Performance-based Pay increased to $8.5M in 2020 and $10M in 2021, with annual increases thereafter
-- Increase average Minimum Team Cash Spending to 90% over tranches of 3-3-4 year periods
-- $100K increase for ROFR Original Round Tender; $250K increase for first- and second-round Tenders for Restricted Free Agents
-- Raises for Practice Squad Players to $10.5K per week; total number of 12 players increasing to 14 players, with two unlimited Accrued Seasons players
-- Guaranteed Funding Rule increase to $15M per club in 2020 and to $17M in 2029
-- Fifth-year Options fully guaranteed for fourth and fifth years at the time option is exercised; Amount of Option dependent on player achievement and no longer based on which slot selected in first round
-- Increase in pay for all offseason activities
-- Proven Performance Escalators for second-round picks; Super Escalator for rounds 2-7 in fourth year
-- Gambling definitions that ensures money is included in players' definition of All Revenue, including portions of non-football activities
Training Camp Hours
-- Introduction of five-day acclimation period
-- 2.5-hour limit on padded and full speed practices
-- Limit time at facility during a given work day
-- Limit of 16 days in pads
- No more than three consecutive days for three out of the five weeks
- No more than two consecutive days for two out of five weeks
-- Three-day weekend at end of camp if 17 games is implemented
-- Two days off in the first week, one day every seven thereafter
-- Limit of four Joint Practices if three preseason games
Improvements to Working Conditions
-- Mandated improvements to visiting team locker rooms
-- Establish standards for rehabilitation facilities, training rooms and equipment for each club
-- Active squad increased by one offensive lineman
-- Development of improved safety metrics for fields
Benefit Increases
Active Players:
-- Pension increase of 10%
-- 401K matching contribution increased to $30K, annual increases thereafter
-- Annuity increased to $110K per year; increasing by $15K every other year
-- Tuition reimbursement: increases for active and former players
-- Life Insurance
-- HRA increased to $35K with increases thereafter of to $50K per season, with overall limit increasing from $350K to $450K
-- Adding vision coverage to healthcare plan
-- Injury Protection of 100% of salary up to $2.0M and Extended Injury Protection of 100% of salary up to $1.0M
-- Termination Pay: Increase in mid-season signing benefit to 35% of remaining salary or two weeks salary at the applicable minimum salary amount; right to collect a second time in some instances
-- Practice Squad players eligible for $5K of tuition benefits/year and 401K with $1500 match
Former Players:
-- Retroactive increase to $550 per month for all pre-2012 vested players
-- Expand pension eligibility to all former players with three credited seasons
-- Establish a $50,000 HRA for vested veterans with no HRA
-- Creation of new network of hospitals in each team city for former players to receive no cost physicals, preventative care, mental health counseling, and out-patient orthopedic services. Coverage of common surgeries to be phased in during course of deal.
Rights
-- Clear parameters for ownership and usage of player data from sensors
-- Overall reduction in on-field fines
-- Reduction in club fines
-- Implementation of a neutral decision-maker for most Commissioner Discipline cases
Changes to Drug Policy
-- Narrows the testing window of THC from four months to two weeks at the start of training camp
-- Reduces the penalties to players who test positive for THC, eliminating any game suspensions strictly for positive tests
--Reduces the number of players subjected to testing for THC
-- Increases the nanogram limit from 35 to 150
-- Right to be paid over a 34-week pay period vs. 17 weeks
-- New workers comp process to enable easier filing for players, making injury care more accessible.