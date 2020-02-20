Full term sheet of proposed collective bargaining agreement

The following is a summary of the key terms of a proposed collective bargaining agreement renegotiation between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, as provided to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday.

Wages/Economics

-- 47% of annual revenue in 2020, plus around $100M in new Player Costs above current CBA for 2020

-- Guaranteed 48% share of revenue in 2021, with ability to increase the percentage to 48.5% share through a media kicker which applies in any season the league plays 17 games

-- Projected increase of around $5 billion to players during course of a new 10-year deal

Minimum salaries

-- $100K increase in 2020 for Rookie Minimums, another $50K increase in 2021 and then $45K increase each year after

-- At least $90K increase in 2020 for other minimum salaried players; $80K to $105K increase in 2021 and then $45K increase each year after

-- Right to use Rookie Distribution pool to provide additional payments to players at minimum salaries to keep minimum salaries in-line with cap growth

-- Increase in minimum salary benefit

-- Creation of new four-year player benefit: up to an additional $1.25M in salary excluded from the cap for up to two players

-- Bonus payment of 1/17 of his paragraph 5 salary up to $250K to any player whose contract runs through a season when 17 games is played

-- Additional cap room per club in 2021 if 17 games is implemented and media kicker does not reach 48.5%

-- Performance-based Pay increased to $8.5M in 2020 and $10M in 2021, with annual increases thereafter

-- Increase average Minimum Team Cash Spending to 90% over tranches of 3-3-4 year periods

-- $100K increase for ROFR Original Round Tender; $250K increase for first- and second-round Tenders for Restricted Free Agents

-- Raises for Practice Squad Players to $10.5K per week; total number of 12 players increasing to 14 players, with two unlimited Accrued Seasons players

-- Guaranteed Funding Rule increase to $15M per club in 2020 and to $17M in 2029

-- Fifth-year Options fully guaranteed for fourth and fifth years at the time option is exercised; Amount of Option dependent on player achievement and no longer based on which slot selected in first round

-- Increase in pay for all offseason activities

-- Proven Performance Escalators for second-round picks; Super Escalator for rounds 2-7 in fourth year

-- Gambling definitions that ensures money is included in players' definition of All Revenue, including portions of non-football activities

Training Camp Hours

-- Introduction of five-day acclimation period

-- 2.5-hour limit on padded and full speed practices

-- Limit time at facility during a given work day

-- Limit of 16 days in pads

- No more than three consecutive days for three out of the five weeks

- No more than two consecutive days for two out of five weeks

-- Three-day weekend at end of camp if 17 games is implemented

-- Two days off in the first week, one day every seven thereafter

-- Limit of four Joint Practices if three preseason games

Improvements to Working Conditions

-- Mandated improvements to visiting team locker rooms

-- Establish standards for rehabilitation facilities, training rooms and equipment for each club

-- Active squad increased by one offensive lineman

-- Development of improved safety metrics for fields

Benefit Increases

Active Players:

-- Pension increase of 10%

-- 401K matching contribution increased to $30K, annual increases thereafter

-- Annuity increased to $110K per year; increasing by $15K every other year

-- Tuition reimbursement: increases for active and former players

-- Life Insurance

-- HRA increased to $35K with increases thereafter of to $50K per season, with overall limit increasing from $350K to $450K

-- Adding vision coverage to healthcare plan

-- Injury Protection of 100% of salary up to $2.0M and Extended Injury Protection of 100% of salary up to $1.0M

-- Termination Pay: Increase in mid-season signing benefit to 35% of remaining salary or two weeks salary at the applicable minimum salary amount; right to collect a second time in some instances

-- Practice Squad players eligible for $5K of tuition benefits/year and 401K with $1500 match

Former Players:

-- Retroactive increase to $550 per month for all pre-2012 vested players

-- Expand pension eligibility to all former players with three credited seasons

-- Establish a $50,000 HRA for vested veterans with no HRA

-- Creation of new network of hospitals in each team city for former players to receive no cost physicals, preventative care, mental health counseling, and out-patient orthopedic services. Coverage of common surgeries to be phased in during course of deal.

Rights

-- Clear parameters for ownership and usage of player data from sensors

-- Overall reduction in on-field fines

-- Reduction in club fines

-- Implementation of a neutral decision-maker for most Commissioner Discipline cases



Changes to Drug Policy

-- Narrows the testing window of THC from four months to two weeks at the start of training camp

-- Reduces the penalties to players who test positive for THC, eliminating any game suspensions strictly for positive tests

--Reduces the number of players subjected to testing for THC

-- Increases the nanogram limit from 35 to 150

-- Right to be paid over a 34-week pay period vs. 17 weeks

-- New workers comp process to enable easier filing for players, making injury care more accessible.