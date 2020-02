Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank for a brand new podcast! The guys kibitz about Joe Burrow suggesting he may not want to be a Bengal (3:45), hot takes surrounding the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger (9:43), Drew Brees returning to the Saints for the 2020 season (18:42), Burrow vs. Tua (23:46), Le'Veon Bell being a trade candidate for the Jets (30:16) and is Phil Rivers to the Colts a good fit (35:00)?

