Marshawn Lynch appears in HBO's 'Westworld' trailer

HBO's futuristic Western is adding a helping of Beast Mode for Season 3.

Marshawn Lynch will appear in "Westworld," according to the new series trailer that posted on Thursday. The Seahawks' legendary running back is fresh off another return and appears at the 55-second mark below.

Try and pick him out from behind fellow series newcomer, Aaron Paul. The only time he's easy to miss is when he's in the open field.

Some people choose to see the ugliness in this world, the disarray. I choose to see Beast Mode in sunglasses and a duster as he fights cyborgs.

Lynch must've caught the acting bug in between retirements. He's previously appeared on shows like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "The League." This is his first foray into a more dramatic scenario.

You can catch Lynch and Season 3 of "Westworld" when it premieres on Sunday, March 15.