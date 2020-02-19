Roundup: Bears agree to deal with TE Demetrius Harris

Demetrius Harris' time in Cleveland lasted just one season, but he wasn't unemployed for long.

The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with the tight end on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Much like his move to Cleveland to reunite with former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey, Harris is again packing his bags to team up with a familiar face. This time, it's Bears coach Matt Nagy, who spent time with Harris in Kansas City before he left to take the Bears job.

Harris is a big-bodied, athletic tight end who can contribute in the run and pass games when healthy. He caught three touchdown passes in his lone season with the Browns, but suffered a concussion and a shoulder injury during his time in Cleveland. He was cut earlier this week by the Browns, who have since replaced Dorsey with Andrew Berry and were quickly shedding signings made by Dorsey last offseason.

Elsewhere in transactions news Wednesday:

» The Houston Texans signed nose tackle Brandon Dunn to a contract extension, the team announced.

» The Miami Dolphins are signing former Lions tight end Michael Roberts, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the deal. Roberts worked out for a handful of teams in the last week before deciding on Miami as the place where he'll resume his career after missing the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury.