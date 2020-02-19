Greg Robinson jailed in Texas on marijuana charge

NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson was being held Wednesday in a Texas jail on a pending drug distribution charge from a federal agency, records show.

Robinson, 27, was booked Tuesday, according to El Paso County jail records. Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it, the jail log shows. His home address is listed as Thibodaux, Louisiana.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

"We are aware of the report but will decline further comment," an NFL spokesperson told NFL Media.

The former Auburn University standout was drafted second overall in 2014, by the then-St. Louis Rams. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. Robinson is set to be a free agent next month, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday the Browns informed the offensive lineman's reps a few weeks ago that they did not plan to re-sign him in free agency.

Robinson battled inconsistency while starting 14 games last season for the Browns, who had a disappointing 6-10 season. He was benched for one game and missed another with a concussion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report