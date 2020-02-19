Power Rankings: Who won the Chiefs' SB LIV pre-photo?

You can't help but be drawn to the sprawled-out Patrick Mahomes on the bottom row.

Look closer. This silly Chiefs team photo -- evidently taken before the team's official portrait -- offers way more than just a horizontal MVP quarterback.

Andy Reid hadn't made it to the bleachers yet. Same goes for owner Clark Hunt. And almost everyone else is either making a second grade-level silly face or looking away from the camera entirely.

Here are the top 10 Chiefs from an all-time amazing team snapshot:

10. OT Martinas Rankin, who is mean-mugging the photog

He aint having it all. pic.twitter.com/KWvVXXyXbr -- Alexplainlater (@stutterflyohmy) February 18, 2020

9. OG Ryan Hunter, who doesn't know what to do with his hands

Is he fake reading a book? ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/ARgdCguZQF -- Scott Musgrove ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (@musgrove74) February 19, 2020

8. DT Mike Pennel, who is just happy to be here

Pennel is just the very best. pic.twitter.com/YGAkYWoF3X -- Ryan Ewing (@xyanewing) February 18, 2020

7. DB Jordan Lucas, who is trying to start The Wave

6. DB Armani Watts, who just found his new profile pic

#23 never takes a bad picture. pic.twitter.com/nJjJw7svzE -- jacqueline hopkins (@goldiehop) February 18, 2020

5. DB Alex Brown and RB Elijah McGuire, who wore the same thing to picture day

When you and your friend show up at the party in the same outfit and have to spend all night pretending not to notice pic.twitter.com/PwZpsfp4Cj -- CW [blue_check.png Not Found] (@beelze_BUBBLES) February 19, 2020

T-3: DE Frank Clark and LB Damien Wilson, who are friends and not food

Clark: "In order to think like a shark, you got to BE a shark"... Wilson over here with the pencil.âï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/zE6b4aafQn -- Heather Carpenter (@LoyalChiefsfan) February 19, 2020

2. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who has a little Captain in him

Is Spags doing a Captain Morgan pose?!? ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/TOZEgtIwJS -- Kellie Swain (@KellieS23) February 18, 2020

1. QB Patrick Mahomes, because of course he is