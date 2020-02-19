Power Rankings: Who won the Chiefs' SB LIV pre-photo?

  • By Nick Toney
You can't help but be drawn to the sprawled-out Patrick Mahomes on the bottom row.

Look closer. This silly Chiefs team photo -- evidently taken before the team's official portrait -- offers way more than just a horizontal MVP quarterback.

Andy Reid hadn't made it to the bleachers yet. Same goes for owner Clark Hunt. And almost everyone else is either making a second grade-level silly face or looking away from the camera entirely.

Here are the top 10 Chiefs from an all-time amazing team snapshot:

10. OT Martinas Rankin, who is mean-mugging the photog

9. OG Ryan Hunter, who doesn't know what to do with his hands

8. DT Mike Pennel, who is just happy to be here

7. DB Jordan Lucas, who is trying to start The Wave

6. DB Armani Watts, who just found his new profile pic

5. DB Alex Brown and RB Elijah McGuire, who wore the same thing to picture day

T-3: DE Frank Clark and LB Damien Wilson, who are friends and not food

2. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who has a little Captain in him

1. QB Patrick Mahomes, because of course he is

