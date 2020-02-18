DDFP: Kyle Long joins the show!

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by our old pal Kyle Long! Shek and Kyle kibitzed about a variety of topics, including would he be upset if the Bears won the Super Bowl in 2020 without him (3:30), Mitch Trubisky vs. Watson/Mahomes (8:38), Christian Slater kicking his dad, Howie, in a movie (15:01) and if he faced his brother, Chris, would he give up a sack (19:26)? After that, Eddie Spaghetti and Dave wrapped up the show talking about Kyle (30:16).

