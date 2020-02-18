MRI nets positive results for QB Joe Flacco (neck)

Though quarterback Joe Flacco's future remains uncertain, some positive news has come about.

Flacco, whose first and thus far only season with the Broncos ended with a trip to injured reserve due to a neck injury, underwent an MRI last week and found positive results, according to 9News.com's Mike Klis on Tuesday. Through Klis, Flacco's agent Joe Linta said a second opinion from a spine specialist is being sought.

"Joe has every intention to play but not at the risk of his long-term health," Linta told Klis.

Klis also reported Broncos general manager John Elway was encouraged about Flacco's health and working through his future options in Denver.

Acquired via trade with the Ravens ahead of the 2019 season, Flacco's Broncos tenure was a rocky one, as he sustained his neck injury during a Week 8 loss to the Colts that brought Denver to 2-6 with him as a starter.

The 35-year-old Flacco has two seasons remaining on his Broncos contract, with $20.25 million due in 2020 and $25.25 million due the following season, according to Spotrac.com.

The emergence of second-round pick Drew Lock at the end of the season and his potential as a franchise quarterback likely doesn't bode well for Flacco in Denver. However, Flacco's seemingly positive news in regards to his neck does bode well for the former Super Bowl MVP's future remaining in the NFL.