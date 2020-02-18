Falcons re-sign specialists Younghoe Koo, Ryan Allen

The Atlanta Falcons locked up the two men on their football team who are actually paid to use their feet to hit pigskin over the course of a game.

The team announced Tuesday it signed kicker Youghoe Koo and punter Ryan Allen to one-year contract extensions.

Both signed in Atlanta midway through last season and participated in eight games.

Terms of the deals were not announced.

Koo made 23 of his 26 field-goal attempts (88.5 percent) with a long of 50 yards in Atlanta last season. He also nailed 15 of 16 extra-point tries. Koo was named NFC Special Teams Player of the week twice last year, both for games in which he nailed four total field goals.

The 25-year-old also displayed a knack for booting perfect onside kicks, with the Falcons recovering three straight (one overturned by penalty) in a Thanksgiving night loss to the Saints. He also had another onside recovery taken away by penalty later in the year.

Allen, the former New England Patriot, stopped a turnstile of punters in Atlanta last season. He was the fourth player to punt for the Falcons in 2019. The 29-year-old averaged 42 yards on 28 punts, with 14 pinned inside the 20-yard-line and just three going for touchbacks.

Atlanta also recently agreed to terms with Australian-born punter Sam Irwin-Hill.