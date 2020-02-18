Nigel Bradham set for FA after Eagles decline option

Nigel Bradham is headed to free agency.

The Philadelphia Eagles declined Bradham's option for 2020, making him a free agent at the start of the new league year on March 18, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

An eight-year veteran, Bradham has spent the last four seasons in Philadelphia, winning a Super Bowl during the 2017 season. He's recorded 348 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 22 passes defended, two interceptions and three forced fumbles in his four seasons, playing 58 of a possible 64 games.

Bradham's contract was an interesting pact -- a five-year, $40 million extension signed in 2018 -- as it technically ran through 2022, but only if the Eagles decided to pick up annual options from 2020-2022. At 30 years old and scheduled to account for nearly $10 million in cap space, the Eagles decided the savings were worth more than retaining the veteran linebacker.