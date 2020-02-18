Watch Pop Warner George Kittle juke out an entire defense

George Kittle is an absolute menace with the football in his hands.

Just ask the first defenders ever tasked with trying to take him down.

Enjoy this Pop Warner highlight posted to Instagram by Kittle's wife Claire, in which the future 49ers All-Pro tight end goes absolutely bananas. He's No. 32 -- and jukes out about 32 defenders on this TD run, courtesy of @TheSFNiners.

George Kittle - The YAC King - has been racking up YAC yards since he was a young lad player Pop Warner football. [ #49wz ] pic.twitter.com/X2dmpQFy9E -- TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) February 17, 2020

My goodness, George. You can see why only Christian McCaffrey (1,880) has more yards after catch than Kittle (1,496) over the past two NFL seasons.

Of course, McCaffrey has more room to operate coming out of the Panthers backfield. That Pop Warner sensation grew into a 6-foot-4, 250-pound beast who operates over the middle of an NFL field.

Everyone knows Kittle has wiggle. Few knew just how far back that wiggle went until now.