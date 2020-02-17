Browns' new GM cuts CB T.J. Carrie, three others

New Browns general manager Andrew Berry is beginning his overhaul after taking over in Cleveland.

The team announced Monday it terminated the contracts of cornerback T.J. Carrie, tight end Demetrius Harris, guard Eric Kush and linebacker Adarius Taylor.

All four players were brought in by former Browns general manager John Dorsey.

Carrie represents the biggest release by Cleveland on Monday. The corner signed a four-year, $31 million contract in 2018. His release saves the Browns $6.35 million in salary-cap space, with $1.8 million in dead money. Carrie played in all 32 games (14 starts) over his two years, compiling 125 tackles, 12 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two sacks.

Harris, Kush and Taylor signed in 2019. Harris caught 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Kush made seven starts at right guard. Taylor primarily played special teams and recorded eight tackles.

The moves free up more than $13.3 million in salary-cap space.