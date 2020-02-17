Baton Rouge zoo names baby giraffe after Joe Burrow

It's likely Joe Burrow will hear his name called early at the 2020 NFL Draft.

It's even more likely he'll hear it called if he ever visits the Baton Rouge Zoo.

Local voters have elected to name a baby giraffe "Burreaux" to honor the former LSU quarterback and Heisman winner who led the Tigers to a National College Football Championship.

Votes cost $1 to make with proceeds benefiting conservation efforts in the wild. The winning name beat out other options like Romeo and Kiume, which is Swahili for strong.

Burreaux was born on Dec. 26, 2019 -- about a month after his namesake made this epic entrance on LSU's Senior Day. When Burrow and the Tigers beat Clemson for the College Football Playoff Championship, any local naming contest became a forgone conclusion.

By May's draft, Burrow might join another family of big cats. But even if the Bengals take him with the first overall pick, he'll always belong to a giraffe in Louisiana.