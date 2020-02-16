Hiring of Berry might bode well for Joe Schobert return

Quiet and productive during a Browns season defined by a lot of noise and little to show on the field, linebacker Joe Schobert was a highlight for Cleveland even if his all-around excellent year was largely overlooked.

In a way, that's emblematic of his NFL tenure thus far.

And with the changes that the Browns have undergone this offseason, namely the addition of Andrew Berry as general manager, it at least bodes better for Schobert in terms of continuing his career in Cleveland.

"We've communicated since he's been hired, which kinda had broken down with the previous regime," Schobert said in a recent interview on Sirius XM NFL Radio SiriusXM NFL Radio. "But I guess we still just have to see where it goes, see where it leads and if both sides can reach an agreement then that'd be great. I'd love that. But you never know and, as of now, I haven't really heard of anything. But like I said, I think there's another month to go and they're probably pretty busy over there figuring stuff out for themselves with a whole new staff."

Schobert was a fourth-round draft pick in 2016 for the Browns when Berry was the team's vice president of personnel.

Over the last three years, Schobert has been a constant in the Browns defensive starting lineup, a one-time Pro Bowl selection and a snub for a selection this past season. The 2017 Pro Bowler had 133 tackles this past season -- 89 of them the solo variety -- to go with nine passes defended, four interceptions, two sacks, seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

He'll hit free agency on March 18 unless something gets done beforehand.

Getting something done seems to have taken a better outlook with Berry's hiring, but Schobert knows the game is a business at the end of it all and is taking things in stride with tempered aspirations.

"At the end of the day, football's a business," the 26-year-old Schobert said. "They're gonna make the best business decisions that they think and as a player you have to make best business decisions for yourself and your family's longevity."