NFL Twitter celebrates Valentine's Day

Love is in the air -- and the football Twittersphere.

To celebrate Valentine's Day, NFL teams took to the internet to express their love for the game, reignite some old flames and offer the best and/or worst romance-adjacent puns that Twitter accounts can offer.

Happy #ValentinesDay!



Screenshot to see which �� is your valentine. Leave a comment & tell us who ya got. ���� pic.twitter.com/VQPsZqK22J — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 14, 2020

So you waited until this morning to get a Valentine for that special someone...



We've got you covered ♥ pic.twitter.com/YgzMU5vnkH — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 14, 2020

roses are red

horseshoes are blue

when life gives you fourth and inches

we’ll stack pancakes for you �� pic.twitter.com/W9nAxrXJlZ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2020