Steelers GM: We don't think Big Ben is at end of road

Ben Roethlisberger missed all but two games of the 2019 campaign before ending his season on injured reserve due to an elbow injury.

The Steelers expect Big Ben to come out completely healthy on the other side. GM Kevin Colbert told reporters Thursday the quarterback on track in his rehab.

"We're hopeful he can make a complete recovery (from surgery on his right elbow). So far, he's on course for that," Colbert said, via Bob Labriola of the team's official website.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday on NFL NOW that even with the optimism about Roethlisberger's situation, the team could take it slow with rehab this summer.

"Sounds like his rehab is going well," Rapoport said. "And yes, surgery on his elbow to reattach some tendons was major. It was serious. I wouldn't be surprised if Ben takes it extremely slow during the spring. But from everything that I have heard, he's going to their quarterback next year. And it does seem like they're open to the possibility of that continuing on maybe into 2021 as well."

The Steelers have insisted they aren't looking to upgrade the quarterback position behind Big Ben, believing the veteran has several more years of quality football left.

Roethlisberger entered the NFL the same year as Eli Manning and Philip Rivers. Manning is now retired, and Rivers is seeking new employment for the first time in his career. Despite Big Ben's peers moving on, Colbert doesn't believe his 37-year-old QB is at that stage of life yet.

"We don't think Ben is near (where Rivers and Manning are) yet. We don't think he's at the end of the road," he said.

The Steelers are putting all their eggs in the Roethlisberger basket for 2020, hoping he stays healthy enough so that Colbert's team doesn't waste a great defense yet again. So far, the outlook is optimistic in Pittsburgh.