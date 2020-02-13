Roundup: Titans sign TE Anthony Firkser to extension

Few saw the Tennessee Titans reaching the AFC Championship Game at the start of the 2019 season, and it's likely even fewer could name a key pass-catcher who helped them get there.

Anthony Firkser didn't rack up a ton of gaudy statistics, but he made plays when it mattered, catching two touchdowns in the postseason for Tennessee. With those key plays, Firkser earned himself a one-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard by the New York Jets in 2017, Firkser bounced between the Jets and Chiefs before landing with Tennessee in 2018. He's since posted two similar seasons statistically, catching 33 passes for 429 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season.

He might have gone unnoticed by most everyone nationally had he not been in the right place at the right time, catching Tennessee's first touchdown in a wild-card win over New England, and hauling in a score to keep the Titans within striking distance in an eventual loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Firkser was scheduled to be an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, but the one-year extension takes care of that before the start of the new league year. We'll see if he can take the next step in 2020.

Elsewhere in transactional news:

» The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran special teamer Jordan Richards to a one-year deal, the team announced. Formerly a Patriot, Richards arrived in Baltimore midway through 2019 as a result of the Ravens' release of Justin Bethel, who signed with New England. Richards finished with five tackles in nine games with the Ravens.

» The Washington Redskins have signed ex-Panthers linebacker Jared Norris, the team announced. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Norris, 26, spent two years in Carolina before being waived in August. He did not play a game during the 2019 season.