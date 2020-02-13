NFL announces dates for 2020 Combine Series

The NFL announced the dates of its 2020 Combine Series on Thursday, which features the Regional Combine Invitational (RCI), Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine.

The event will be held Friday, March 27-Sunday, March 29 at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Facility. Attendees will include draft-eligible athletes who were not invited to the National Invitational Combine (NIC) and do not have any remaining college eligibility.

Prospects for the 2020 International Player Pathway Program can participate in the Regional Combine Invitational.

The NFL launched Strength of HBCUs, Impacting Pro Football Since 1948 in May 2016 in a partnership with two HBCU conferences -- Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC); and has since expanded to include the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).

"The NFL's partnership with HBCUs has deep roots in football's history," NFL EVP of football operations Troy Vincent said when the partnership was formed. "We're working together to honor the rich history and provide opportunities to students and administrators from these great institutions."

