Ron Rivera hosting charity yard sale for Panthers gear

Moving is a grind.

Finding the right place to live in a new city, coordinating the move, getting everything packed up and hauled away. And you're often left with a host of things no longer needed.

This is where Ron Rivera and his family find themselves moving from Carolina to Washington. After nine years with the Panthers, Rivera has a boatload of team gear to unload. He's cleaning out his closet for a good cause.

According to Joe Marusak of the Charlotte Observer, the new Washington Redskins head coach is hosting a yard sale on Saturday at the Humane Society of Charlotte to purge mostly Panthers clothing and memorabilia collected during his time in Carolina.

The sale will benefit the Humane Society's We Are Family Capital Campaign.

"The Rivera family has been an invaluable partner to HSC over the last nine years," the humane society's vice-president of philanthropy Donna Stucker said in a statement. "We're sad to see them go, but are excited for their family's new adventure and thankful for their help raising donations for HSC and serving as honorary chairpersons for the We Are Family Capital Campaign."

During his time in Carolina, Rivera was known for wearing a host of unique t-shirts and other Panthers-related gear. Fans could walk away with some prized items. Doing it for a good cause is the best of all worlds.