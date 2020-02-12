DDFP: QB Carousel & Freezing Cold Takes from the 2017 Draft

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank in Studio 66 to get into the 2020 offseason quarterback carousel! First, Shek asks Hank about his Miami Dolphins and which quarterback he's leaning toward in the draft (2:30). Next, Matt "Money" Smith Skypes in to address him being put on Freezing Cold Takes for saying on a DDFP in 2017 that the Chiefs shouldn't have drafted Patrick Mahomes (14:08). After Money leaves, Shek and Hank talk about Cam Newton, Phil Rivers and potentially Matt Stafford changing teams in 2020 (31:23). The guys round out the show with some voicemails from Kent Brown's mom (46:34) and give their thoughts on the teams changing up their uniforms for next season (54:00).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe here: