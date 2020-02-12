Lamarr Houston retiring after eight seasons in NFL

After two years out of football, Lamarr Houston is officially walking away from the game.

The former second-round pick announced Wednesday that he is retiring after eight active seasons in the NFL. Houston, drafted by the Raiders in 2010, signed a one-day contract with the team Wednesday and will be placed on the club's reserve/retired list.

Houston spent his first four seasons in Oakland, where he played in 64 games, logged 16.5 sacks and was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team in 2010. After his rookie contract expired in 2014, Houston signed a lucrative five-year deal with the Bears. The edge rusher, however, failed to live up to the contract and spent more time off the field dealing with injuries than on the field.

Houston's injury woes began in his first year in Chicago when he tore his ACL during a sack celebration while the Bears were down 25 points to the Patriots. Houston returned in 2015 to play 16 games and pick up eight sacks, but struggled to stay on the field thereafter, playing in just 12 games over the next two years.

The Bears cut Houston in Sept. 2017, only for the pass rusher to end up in Houston. The Texans waived him in November, and Houston landed back with Chicago, with whom he spent his final five games.

Houston exits the NFL with 76 quarterback hits, 30.5 sacks, nine fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles and one interception.