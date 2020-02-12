Nick Caserio, Patriots agree to contract extension

Nick Caserio is staying in New England.

After the Houston Texans essentially put to bed rumors of a potential pairing with the director of player personnel -- thanks to the addition of general manager to Bill O'Brien's title -- the Patriots followed suit this week, agreeing to terms on a contract extension with their director of player personnel, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Boston Globe first reported the news.

Caserio has been with the Patriots in a variety of capacities since 2001, serving in his current role since 2008. He also brings a playing and coaching background to the table, making it possible for Caserio to be more involved with the day-to-day workings on the field than the average executive.

As is the case with any successful program, other needy organizations came calling to poach assistants over the last few years. Brian Flores is now the head man in Miami, Joe Judge in New York, Bill O'Brien in Houston (via Penn State) and Matt Patricia in Detroit. Those hires were all made within the last six years.

Simply, it is time for Bill Belichick to keep some of his important staff members in house.

Houston was reportedly pursuing Caserio for its open GM job last offseason, and there was a chance such pursuits would resume following the conclusion of 2019. O'Brien's promotion ended those chances, though, which was likely welcome news to the Patriots, who responded by locking in Caserio beyond the spring.

The Patriots were also able to keep Josh McDaniels after he interviewed for head coaching jobs elsewhere during the most recent hiring period. With this extension, New England managed to retain his former John Carroll University quarterback, too.