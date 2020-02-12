Watch this Wyoming school's awesome Josh Allen pitch

Josh Allen is fielding another impressive recruiting pitch from a school in Wyoming.

This time, 450 elementary students are making the offer.

The Bills quarterback and University of Wyoming product is the requested guest of Prairie Wind Elementary School, according to WKBW's Paul Ross. The students want their role model to visit Cheyenne and read to them as part of Read Across America Week.

Like the football offer Allen fielded before the 2015 season, this one will be tough to turn down.

"Our kids really know how to work hard," Prairie Wind Elementary School principal Lisa Weigel told Ross. "They have an all-in attitude and it's something (Josh Allen) approaches in everything he does. So... come back to where everything started for you, come back and share with students the incredible things you've accomplished due to your hard work."

It might not require much hard work to get Allen out to Cheyenne. The Bills quarterback offered this Twitter response to Weigel's students.

Allen should have his book picked out by March 2, when Read Across America Week begins. Make it happen, No. 17.