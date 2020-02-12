Jaguars add ex-Giants HC Ben McAdoo as QB coach

Ben McAdoo is back in the game.

Following his dismissal as New York Giants head coach, McAdoo hasn't held an NFL coaching job, but that's set to change as the Jacksonville Jaguars are adding him as a quarterbacks coach, the team announced Wednesday.

McAdoo will be dropped into a rather interesting quarterback situation with high-priced free agent Nick Foles and former sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew each entering their second season with the Jaguars.

Fired 12 games into the 2017 season, McAdoo produced a 13-15 record over parts of two seasons with the Giants.

Now 42, McAdoo brings to Duval the experience of having coached Eli Manning with the Giants and Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers.

Having begun his NFL coaching days in 2004 with single seasons with the Saints and then 49ers, McAdoo was with the Packers from 2006-2013 as a tight ends coach and quarterbacks coach.

From 2014-2015, he was the Giants' offensive coordinator and then came his short-lived tenure as Big Blue's HC.

Now McAdoo will lend a guiding hand into the uncertain future of the Jaguars' quarterback situation.