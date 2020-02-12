Colorado expected to contact Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Perhaps the door isn't completely closed for Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to become a head coach in 2020.

While his NFL options won't be available for another cycle, a college gig just opened that already has a connection to Bieniemy.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the University of Colorado is expected to reach out to Bieniemy for their head coaching position, per a source informed of the situation.

Bieniemy is a Colorado alum, and the school's all-time leader in rushing (3,940 yards -- less than 200 yards ahead of Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay), all-purpose yards (4,351), and touchdowns (42).

Colorado's head coaching job came open as Mel Tucker will take the head gig at Michigan State.

Given the ties to Colorado, Bieniemy is a logical name to consider. And it would be a coup if the school can convince the Super Bowl-winning OC to return.

Unless he feels the pull to go back to his alma matter, however, it's difficult to imagine the OC leaping to the college level. After hoisting a Lombardi, Bieniemy is the clear-cut top head coaching candidate next offseason, has a great thing going in K.C., and has nothing else to prove to earn an NFL head coaching job.

Colorado should certainly inquire. But unless Bieniemy wants to dive into recruiting late in the process and have to scramble to put together a staff, knowing the NFL is likely to come calling next year, it would be a semi-surprise if he leaves Kansas City at this stage.