Seahawks' Rashaad Penny gives update on ACL rehab

Welcome to injury update season, the wilderness between the end of one year and the start of another, when most of our injury news is of the rehabilitation variety.

This is where we find Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, whose season ended in early December after suffering an ACL tear.

The 24-year-old running back said he's literally got back on the bike during Tuesday's rehab work.

Penny's injury came just as he seemed to be finding a groove alongside Chris Carson. The second-year back scampered for 129 yards on 14 carries with a TD in Week 12 and added 74 yards on 15 totes with a score in Week 13, then the injury struck.

Coach Pete Carroll noted after the season that Penny's ACL surgery also required cleaning up other issues but added the young running back was already ahead of schedule.

Getting back on the bike less than two months after surgery is a good sign, but there are many more steps for Penny to take before the start of the season. The former first-round pick will be one to monitor as we get closer to the 2020 campaign, as he could be a candidate to start the season on the PUP list if he's ready by Week 1.