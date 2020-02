A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- bring you all of the latest news surrounding the NFL, including the Chargers saying goodbye to Philip Rivers (8:25), Taysom Hill wanting to be a franchise QB (17:39) and the possibility of flexing MNF games (23:13). The heroes spin the QB carousel to determine where they think these big name QBs will land. (47:55).

