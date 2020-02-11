Roundup: Chiefs re-sign WR Dieter; House retires

Alabama product Gehrig Dieter has re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Tuesday's NFL Transactions Wire.

Dieter, a wide receiver, has played the previous two seasons with the Chiefs.

He played in two games this past year for the Super Bowl champions.

In other transactions we're following Tuesday:

» Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House, 30, has announced his retirement, per the team. House played eight NFL seasons, six with the Packers across two stints and two with the Jaguars. In 87 career games, House started 46 and recorded 221 tackles, 54 passes defended and seven interceptions. House's last season was 2018 when he played in three games for Green Bay.

» The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei have agreed to a restructured contract, per ESPN. For 2020, the DT's salary base drops by $1.75 million but is now fully guaranteed with $2.25 million in injury guarantee for 2021.

» The New England Patriots have signed defensive back Lenzy Pipkins, per the wire. A cornerback out of Oklahoma State, Pipkins was with the Browns during the 2019 offseasn but was released at the end of August and spent the year out of football. He previously played for the Lions, Colts and Packers.

» The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive end Alex Barrett and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, per the transaction wire. Barrett was with the 49ers practice squad this past season.